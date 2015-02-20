TORONTO Feb 20 Canadian National Railway said on Friday that barring a settlement with a union that represents 4,800 of its mechanical, clerical and intermodal staff by this weekend it plans to begin to lockout employees beginning on Monday.

Protracted contract talks between CN Rail and Unifor are at an impasse, and the union said on Thursday it planned to proceed with a vote to strike.

(Reporting by Euan Rocha)