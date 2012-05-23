TORONTO May 23 Canaccord Financial Inc
reported a fiscal fourth-quarter net loss on Wednesday, hurt by
lower revenues from its trading and investment banking
businesses, and higher costs tied to restructuring and
acquisition-related items.
The Toronto-based financial services provider reported a net
loss of C$31.8 million, or 42 Canadian cents a share, for the
quarter ended March 31. A year earlier, it posted profit of
C$41.3 million, or 49 Canadian cents a share.
Excluding one-time items, the company reported earnings of
C$2.1 million, or 2 Canadian cents a share, down from a year-ago
profit of C$42.3 million, or 50 Canadian cents a share.
In December, Canaccord said it was acquiring British broker
and advisory group Collins Stewart Hawkpoint for just over 253
million pounds ($397 million), cementing the Canadian investment
dealer's ambitions of expanding in London.
"As the acquisition of Collins Stewart Hawkpoint closed at
the end of our fiscal fourth quarter, our fiscal 2012 results do
not reflect the capabilities of our new expanded business," said
Canaccord's Chief Executive Paul Reynolds in a statement. "We
believe the true value of this investment will be demonstrated
in the year ahead."
Canaccord's quarterly revenue fell 28 percent to C$177.7
million, largely due to sharp revenue declines from its core
trading and investment banking segments.