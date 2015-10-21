BRIEF-Blackstone Mortgage Trust prices public offering of convertible senior notes
* Blackstone mortgage trust announces pricing of public offering of convertible senior notes
Oct 21 Canadian financial services company Canaccord Genuity Group Inc said Blake Tennant joined its investment banking team as managing director-industrials and infrastructure services.
Tennant will focus on a broad range of investment banking services and will be based in Washington, the company said.
He joins FBR Capital Markets, where he most recently was a managing director, and head of infrastructure investment banking.
(Reporting by Natalie Grover)
* At its shareholder meeting, shareholders voted 97.93% in favour of approving the spin-out of Mason Resources Corp