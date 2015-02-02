TORONTO Feb 2 Canaccord Genuity Group said it plans to trim the size of its workforce within its global capital markets business, in light of weak current market conditions.

In a statement released late on Sunday, the Toronto-based financial services firm said the plan will primarily affect its operations in Europe and the United States and that it will result in a 4 percent reduction in the size of the company's workforce.

Canaccord said the job cuts will result in a pre-tax costs of about C$$22 million. (Reporting by Euan Rocha)