TORONTO Feb 6 Canaccord Financial
reported a stronger third-quarter profit on Thursday, as record
advisory fees drove a 56 percent jump in revenue.
The Toronto-based brokerage and wealth management firm
earned C$10.3 million ($10.33 million), or 8 Canadian cents a
share, in its fiscal third quarter ended Dec 31. That compared
with a year-before profit of C$2.5 million, or 1 Canadian cent a
share.
Excluding significant items, such as C$11.9 million in
restructuring costs, the company said it earned 17 Canadian
cents a share.
Analysts had expected profit of 18 Canadian cents a share,
before exception items, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Quarterly revenue was C$230.0 million, up from C$147.9
million in the year-before quarter.
($1 = 0.9968 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting By Cameron French; Editing by Leslie Adler)