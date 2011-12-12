Dec 12 Canacol Energy expects
higher production and capital budget for calendar 2012, and said
it is on track to exit this year with about 14,000 net barrels
of oil per day (bopd).
The Calgary, Alberta-based company said it expects to spend
$150 million in calendar 2012 for exploration and development in
Colombia, Brazil and Guyana.
For 2011, it had forecast a capital budget of $106 million.
Canacol plans to spend $88 million for exploration in
Colombia, Brazil and Guyana and $62 million for production
programs in Colombia in 2012.
The company expects net revenue production to average
14,000-16,000 bopd in 2012, up from its forecast of
10,500-11,500 bopd for 2011.
