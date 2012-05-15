GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares muted after Comey testimony; euro dips after ECB
* Nasdaq closes at record high, Dow hits record intraday high
May 15 South America-focused oil and gas producer Canacol Energy Ltd reported a quarterly profit on higher average daily sales volume.
The company posted a net income of $3.7 million, or 1 cent per share, for the third quarter, compared with loss of $852,000, a year earlier.
Funds from operations for the quarter ended March 31 rose to $20 million, or 3 cents per share, up from $13.5 million, or 3 cents per share, a year earlier.
Total revenue rose 51 percent to $48.6 million.
Average daily sales volumes increased 27 percent to 12,742 barrels of oil.
Canacol's shares, which have fallen 9 percent so far in 2012, closed at 70 Canadian cents on Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
