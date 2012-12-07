OTTAWA Dec 7 The Supreme Court of Canada ruled on Friday in favor of newsprint maker Abitibibowater Inc, which now operates as Resolute Forest Products Inc , in a case on liability for environmental cleanup costs in Newfoundland.

The case centered on whether a company's duty to remove environmental contamination is like a commercial debt or another financial claim that can be reduced or eliminated when a company goes through bankruptcy proceedings. Montreal-based Abitibibowater was under bankruptcy protection from 2009-10.

Canada's top court decided in favor of Abitibibowater.

The case name is Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador v Abitibibowater Inc. et al (Que) (33797).