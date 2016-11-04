NEW YORK, Nov 3 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Indigenous
women and girls in northern Canada live in danger due to rampant
development that has brought crime, ratcheted up the cost of
living and destroyed traditional ways of life, Amnesty
International said on Thursday.
The governments of Canada and British Columbia province fail
to protect the thousands of indigenous people living in areas
with intensive oil and gas extraction, coal mining and
hydropower development, the human rights group said in a report.
"Unbridled resource development in this region is creating
an environment where indigenous women and girls are confronted
with levels of extreme violence that are shocking and
pervasive," Erika Guevara Rosas, Americas regional director for
Amnesty International, said in a statement.
"The fact that these deeply troubling realities are not
being addressed and prioritized when policy makers take
decisions on resource development is a grave and troubling
failure on Canada's part."
The energy industries in northeast British Columbia attract
thousands of transient workers from around the country with
high-paying jobs, but the high wages drive up prices for food
and housing, and create hardships for local indigenous women,
Amnesty said.
Roughly 60,000 people live in British Columbia's city of
Fort St. John and the surrounding region, and about 12 percent
or 7,200 people are indigenous, Amnesty said, citing official
data.
Transient workers often bring drug and alcohol abuse and
live in isolated labor camps that are dangerous for women, but
law enforcement, such as the number of officers, is inadequate,
as are social services, the report said.
One young worker told Amnesty he earned more money than he
knew what to do with.
"You start drinking and this and that. It all gets out of
hand very fast," he was quoted as saying. "That's oil patch
money for you."
Home to the Montney Formation, a giant natural gas reserve,
the region is dotted with thousands of wells and crisscrossed
with roads and power transmission lines.
The development has left little land - forests, mountains
and river valleys - for indigenous people to hunt, fish and
gather food as they traditionally have, the report said.
Women in the region make about half of what men make,
leaving them at risk of poverty and exploitation, it said.
"You'd be surprised how many women are just one argument
with their spouse away from being on the street," one service
provider told Amnesty.
Amnesty said the government has not done enough to protect
local people.
In response, the government of British Columbia said it is
working with indigenous people and industry on issues related to
the transient workforce and has "great interest in strengthening
its work on gender impacts."
It noted that this year, it funded a workshop for indigenous
communities, government and industry on how to handle the
impacts of transient work camps.
"The resource industry is an important economic driver in
the northeast, and B.C. (British Columbia) is committed to
developing the northern resource economy in a socially,
economically and environmentally responsible manner," the
government said in a statement.
"Our government is working hard to create bridges between
resource and economic development and any social issues in
communities ... making progress on closing the gap on issues of
health, education, and employment."
