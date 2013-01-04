OTTAWA Jan 4 Canadian Prime Minister Stephen
Harper will meet with native leaders on Jan. 11, his office
announced on Friday, after weeks of aboriginal protests and a
hunger strike by one chief that has run into its third week.
Harper said the meeting would address two key issues: the
treaty relationship between the government and native groups and
aboriginal rights, as well as economic development. He described
it as a follow-up to a meeting that took place in January 2012.
"While some progress has been made, there is more that must
be done to improve outcomes for First Nations communities across
Canada," Harper said in a written statement.
Many of Canada's 1.2 million aboriginals live on reserves
where conditions are often dismal, including poor drinking
water, poverty, addiction and high suicide rates. Treaties
signed with the government a century ago allow for financing of
their health and education in a system that many experts say is
now dysfunctional.
The Jan. 11 meeting will be coordinated by the Assembly of
First Nations, which groups together more than 600 communities.
Harper's statement made no mention of a protest movement
dubbed "Idle No More" that has erupted over recent weeks,
initially against legislation that activists say Harper rushed
through Parliament without proper consultation with native
groups and which affects their land and treaty rights.
Chief Theresa Spence from the northern Ontario Attawapiskat
community started a fast on Dec. 11 to highlight those concerns.
She has been staying in a teepee just a few meters (feet) from
Parliament Hill.