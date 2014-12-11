By Rod Nickel
| WINNIPEG, Manitoba
WINNIPEG, Manitoba Dec 11 Canada's indigenous
peoples will not hesitate to use courts, political channels and
activism to halt pipelines, mines or other resource projects
they oppose, the new head of the country's main aboriginal group
said on Thursday.
Perry Bellegarde, who was elected national chief of the
Assembly of First Nations (AFN) on Wednesday, said aboriginals
do not oppose development in general, but want to be involved in
projects from the outset.
Canada's 1.4 million aboriginals have clashed with industry
and the government in recent years over development of resource
projects on their traditional territories.
"If industry and governments are serious about ... wanting
to create economic development, we need to be included and
involved, and our rights and (land) title respected," Bellegarde
said in an interview with Reuters. "If we're excluded, nothing
will move. Nothing will happen."
Bellegarde said that if legal and political strategies fail,
aboriginals will turn to activism, but would not specify if this
means peaceful protests or civil disobedience.
Aboriginals want jobs, equity ownership and revenue-sharing,
but also to protect the environment, he said, adding that he and
the AFN "need to do homework" to determine what specifically
aboriginals want from resource projects.
Major projects that are being challenged by aboriginal
groups include Enbridge Inc's proposed Northern Gateway
pipeline, which would transport crude oil from the Alberta oil
sands to British Columbia's Pacific Coast.
Enbridge has said it is offering aboriginal communities,
known in Canada as First Nations, along the route C$1 billion
($866.03 million) in long-term benefits, including a 10 percent
equity stake, jobs and contract opportunities. Nearly half of
the 45 affected First Nations have rejected the offer.
Bellegarde, who was seen as the candidate for national chief
who was most open to working with government, said there is also
"huge risk" if aboriginal groups take too hard a line against
resource development and miss opportunities to alleviate
poverty.
($1=$1.15 Canadian)
(Additional reporting by Julie Gordon in Vancouver; Editing by
Jeffrey Hodgson; and Peter Galloway)