* Sleepy pilot feared collision with another plane
* Pilot also mistook planet Venus for a plane
* 14 passengers, two crew injured as airliner dived
* Crews unaware of fatigue risks, says official report
By David Ljunggren
OTTAWA, April 16 A sleepy Air Canada pilot
first mistook the planet Venus for an aircraft, and
then sent his airliner diving toward the Atlantic to prevent an
imaginary collision with another plane, an official report said
on Monday.
Sixteen passengers and crew were hurt in the January 2011
incident, when the first officer rammed the control stick
forward to avoid a U.S. plane he wrongly thought was heading
straight toward him.
"Under the effects of significant sleep inertia (when
performance and situational awareness are degraded immediately
after waking up), the first officer perceived the oncoming
aircraft as being on a collision course and began a descent to
avoid it," Canada's Transportation Safety Board said.
"This occurrence underscores the challenge of managing
fatigue on the flight deck," said chief investigator Jon Lee.
The incident occurred at night on board a Boeing 767 twin
engine passenger plane flying from Toronto to Zurich in
Switzerland with 95 passengers and eight crew.
The report said the first officer had just woken up,
disoriented, from a long nap, when he learned from the pilot
that a U.S. cargo plane was flying toward them.
"The FO (First Officer) initially mistook the planet Venus
for an aircraft but the captain advised again that the target
was at the 12 o'clock position (straight ahead) and 1,000 feet
(305 meters) below," said the report.
"When the FO saw the oncoming aircraft, the FO interpreted
its position as being above and descending towards them. The FO
reacted to the perceived imminent collision by pushing forward
on the control column," the report continued.
The airliner dropped about 400 feet before the captain
pulled back on the control column. Fourteen passengers and two
crew were hurt, and seven were taken to hospital in Zurich. None
were wearing seat belts, even though the seat-belt sign was
illuminated.
The safety board said the crew did not fully understand the
risks of tiredness during night flights.
The first officer, whose young children often interrupted
his sleep at home, had napped for 75 minutes rather than the
40-minute maximum laid down by airline regulations. This meant
he fell into a deep sleep and was disoriented when he woke up.
The report is yet another problem for Canada's largest
airline, which has been facing prolonged labor unrest and flight
cancellations.
Air Canada, expressing regret that passengers were injured,
said it had taken steps to prevent a recurrence.
The steps include reminding pilots to follow the rules for
napping during flights and increasing efforts to heighten crews'
awareness of fatigue and its effects.
"Air Canada has developed a special fatigue report form for
use in its safety reporting system ... this enhanced system
should be in place in summer of 2012," said spokesman Peter
Fitzpatrick.
The Air Canada Pilots Association - which wants Canada to
limit the amount of time pilots are allowed to stay on duty -
was not immediately available for comment.
The full TSB report is at