Ghanaian woman, walking into Canada from U.S., dies of hypothermia - police
TORONTO A body found near the Manitoba border was that of a Ghanaian woman who died of possible hypothermia trying to walk into Canada, U.S. police said on Tuesday.
(Corrects WestJet share price in paragraph 6)
* WestJet load factor 86.1 pct from year-ago 86.2 pct
* Porter load factor 58.1 pct versus 59.8, yr-ago
* WestJet capacity up 8.4 pct
April 3 WestJet Airlines, Canada's No. 2 carrier, and regional carrier Porter Airlines Inc said passenger levels fell in March from a year earlier.
WestJet said its load factor, or the percentage of available seats filled with paying customers, fell 0.1 percentage points to 86.1 percent.
Traffic for Calgary-based WestJet increased 8.2 percent, while capacity, measured in available seat miles, rose 8.4 percent from March 2012.
Porter Airlines, which competes with Air Canada and WestJet on certain short-haul flights in Canada and a handful of routes to the United States, said load factor slipped 1.7 percentage points to 58.1 percent.
Capacity for Porter Airlines rose 0.7 percent and traffic fell 2.1 percent for March, from a year earlier.
Shares of WestJet, which has a market value of C$3.11 billion, were down about a percent at C$25 on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Wednesday. (Reporting by Krithika Krishnamurthy in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
TORONTO A body found near the Manitoba border was that of a Ghanaian woman who died of possible hypothermia trying to walk into Canada, U.S. police said on Tuesday.
OTTAWA Messy political infighting over a pipeline threatens to divide Canada's left just as it gears up to name a new leader to face Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, jeopardizing the New Democrats' chances of gaining power-broker status in the 2019 election.