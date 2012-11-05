* WestJet reports fourth month of record levels
* Forward bookings remain healthy, WestJet CEO says
* Porter says load factor down due to its focus on yield
TORONTO, Nov 5 WestJet Airlines Inc
flew with record-setting passenger levels in October for the
fourth straight month, Canada's second-biggest carrier said on
Monday.
WestJet's October load factor, or percentage of available
seats filled with paying customers, rose to 81.2 percent from
77.4 percent a year earlier.
Traffic increased 5.9 percent as capacity, measured in
available seat miles, rose just 0.9 percent.
"Forward bookings remain healthy and momentum continues at
WestJet," said Chief Executive Gregg Saretsky.
Shares of the airline, which reports third-quarter financial
results on Wednesday, rose 1.3 percent to C$18.04 on the Toronto
Stock Exchange in early trade.
Year-to-date, WestJet's load factor has climbed to 82.9
percent from 79.8 percent in the same period last year. Traffic
is up 8.2 percent, while capacity is 4.2 percent higher.
Traffic data is expected later on Monday from Air Canada
, the country's largest airline.
Privately held Porter Airlines, a smaller short-haul
carrier, reported a load factor of 59.4 percent for October,
down from 67.7 percent for the same period last year.
Traffic declined 7.5 percent, while capacity rose 5.5
percent.
"We are currently focusing on maintaining higher yields, so
the change in load factor is expected with this approach," said
Chief Executive Robert Deluce.