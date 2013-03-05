* WestJet marks eighth consecutive record load
* WestJet shares jump 5.2 percent
* Short-haul airline Porter sees load factor fall
TORONTO, March 5 WestJet Airlines Ltd,
Canada's No. 2 carrier, reported record monthly passenger levels
on Tuesday, sending its shares higher, while smaller regional
carrier Porter Airlines flew emptier planes in February.
WestJet said its load factor, or the percentage of seats
filled with paying customers, jumped to 86.1 percent. That
compares with 82.7 percent a year earlier and marks the
Calgary-based airline's eighth consecutive record monthly load
factor.
WestJet shares jumped C$1.19, or 5.2 percent, to C$24.26 on
the Toronto Stock Exchange in early trade on Tuesday.
WestJet, which will launch a regional carrier called Encore
in June, said that capacity, which is measured by available seat
miles, rose just 3.1 percent. Traffic, or revenue per passenger
mile, increased by 7.3 percent.
Toll Cross Securities analyst Jacques Kavafian said traffic
gains matched his estimates, while capacity growth was less than
he expected.
"This translates into a huge increase in load factor and
therefore, margins," he said in a note. Based on traffic data
released to date, he expects WestJet will report first-quarter
earnings of 61 Canadian cents per share, over 49 Canadian cents
a share last year.
National Bank Financial analyst Cameron Doerksen said
WestJet's traffic is a "clear indication of healthy air travel
demand" and suggests that the airline is benefiting from a
charter deal with Thomas Cook Group.
WestJet struck an agreement with Thomas Cook last April to
be the exclusive airline for the UK travel group's tour operator
business in Canada. WestJet is the only airline providing seat
capacity for Thomas Cook's tour operator arm, Sunquest, in the
Canadian market.
Air Canada, the country's biggest airline, is
expected to report is monthly statistics later on Tuesday.
Porter Airline said its load factor slipped 2 percentage
points to 54 percent, as capacity dropped 5 percent and traffic
fell 8.6 percent.
Despite the declines, Porter chief executive Robert Deluce
said that yield, or revenue per available seat mile, "is holding
up nicely compared to last year despite significant capacity
increases by other carriers on certain routes."
Porter competes with Air Canada and WestJet on certain
short-haul flights in Canada and a handful of routes to the
United States.