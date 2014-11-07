Nov 7 Three passengers sustained minor injuries
in an accident involving an Air Canada Express flight while
landing at the Edmonton Airport in Alberta on Thursday night, an
airport spokeswoman said.
Jazz Aviation LP, operating as Air Canada Express, said
there was an accident involving a Q400 aircraft at about 8:30
p.m. Centre Mountain Time.
The injured were taken to the hospital and the rest were
transported to the terminal building, said Traci Bednard, a
spokeswoman for the Edmonton International Airport.
Flight operations were normal without any delays, she said.
The flight, AC8481, was en route to Grande Prairie from
Calgary, Jazz Aviation said in a statement. The preliminary
passenger list indicates the aircraft was carrying 71 passengers
and four crew members.
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) said it is
deploying a team of investigators to assess the landing
incident.
(Reporting by Supriya Kurane in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)