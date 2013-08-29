China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
CALGARY, Alberta Aug 29 The Canadian province of Alberta, home to most of the country's oil and gas production, said on Thursday it had a C$715 million ($680 million) operating surplus in its fiscal first quarter as revenues rose above expectations.
The province said operating revenue was C$9.9 billion, C$211 million above what it forecast in its March budget, while spending was C$9.2 billion, down C$113 million.
The provincial government, which has posted six-straight budget deficits, said in its budget earlier this year it would borrow C$4 billion to fund badly needed schools, roads and hospitals. However fiscal first-quarter borrowing was C$494 million, C$304 million lower than projected, as it spent a total C$1.4 billion on capital items.
The government also said it has so far spent C$704 million on relief efforts following record floods that swept through the province in June.
VALLETTA, April 8 Italy's draft additional measures to meet European Union's fiscal targets this year are likely to be in line with EU requests, the EU commission vice president said on Saturday.