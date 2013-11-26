CALGARY, Alberta Nov 26 The Canadian province of Alberta, the biggest source of oil exports to the United States, said on Tuesday it expects to balance its operating budget in the current fiscal year on higher than expected resource revenue.

In its second-quarter budget update, the province said second-quarter operating revenue was C$20.35 billion ($19.31 billion), $1.38 billion higher than forecast in the government's spring budget, as energy and other resource revenue, at C$4.48 billion, was 27 percent higher than expected.