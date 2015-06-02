CALGARY, Alberta, June 2 Alberta, the Canadian province whose carbon-intensive oil sands are the largest source U.S. oil imports, said on Tuesday it will have new climate change regulations in place by June 30, when its current system is set to expire.

Shannon Phillips, the environment minister for the province's newly elected left-wing government, said in a statement that her first steps will include an energy-efficiency and renewable-energy strategy. (Reporting by Scott Haggett; Editing by Marguerita Choy)