By Scott Haggett
CALGARY, Alberta, June 2 Alberta, the Canadian
province whose carbon-intensive oil sands are the largest source
U.S. oil imports, said on Tuesday it would have new climate
change regulations in place by June 30, when the current rules
expire.
Shannon Phillips, the environment minister for the
province's newly elected left-wing government, said in a
statement that her first steps would include energy-efficiency
and renewable-energy strategies.
The New Democratic Party, which ended 44 years of government
by the Conservative Party in Alberta in an election last month,
has been pressed to have a new climate change strategy in place
before late November's United Nations Climate Change Conference
in Paris.
"This government will take leadership on the issue of
climate change and make sure Alberta is part of crafting
solutions with stakeholders, other provinces and the federal
government," Phillips said.
Under its current Specified Gas Emitters Policy, put in
place in 2007, the province charges large emitters of greenhouse
gases, such as oil sands projects, C$15 per tonne of emissions.
Greenhouse gas emissions have continued to grow, however,
reaching 249 million tonnes of carbon-dioxide emissions by 2012
on rising oil sands output.
Rising pollution levels and what has been perceived as lax
environmental regulation for the province's oil industry have
been among the factors cited for opposition to oil sands
production among environmental groups and for delays in new
pipelines from the region such as the contested Keystone XL
system from western Canada to the United States.
"We'd like to see a plan that tackles the rampant emissions
from the tar sands," said Greenpeace Climate and Energy
Campaigner Mike Hudema.
"We'd like to see a climate plan that sets science-based,
ambitious targets that sees real, actual reductions."
The oil sands industry itself has also called for revamped
regulations, but are asking for a plan that takes low oil prices
into account. Steve Williams, chief executive of Suncor Energy
Inc, the country's largest oil sands producer, said last
month that he welcomes new regulation but does not want the oil
industry alone to bear the cost of new policies.
"We need to look at mechanisms that address both supply and
demand elements of the equation," Williams said in a speech to a
climate change panel last month. "And, we need to make sure that
we continue to invest in and share technology that can help us
reduce our carbon footprint."
($1 = 1.2387 Canadian dollars)
