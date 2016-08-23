BRIEF-Keycorp declares increased quarterly common share dividend of nine and one half cents
CALGARY, Alberta Aug 23 The massive wildfire that ripped through the oil sands hub of Fort McMurray in northern Alberta in May will cost the province an estimated C$500 million ($387.33 million) in 2016-17, the Alberta government said on Tuesday in a first quarter fiscal update.
The Canadian crude-producing province's 2016-17 deficit is now forecast to be C$10.9 billion, C$527 million higher than estimated in the April budget. ($1 = 1.2909 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by Sandra Maler)
* RTW Investments LP reports 5.0 percent passive stake in Arbutus Biopharma Corp as of May 10 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2qsXKpC) Further company coverage: