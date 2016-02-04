(Adds details from press conference, background on pipelines)
By Euan Rocha and Nia Williams
CALGARY Feb 3 Canada is committed to
fast-tracking infrastructure investments in the province of
Alberta that is reeling from the global slump in energy prices,
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Wednesday.
Canada stands ready to provide up to C$250 million to the
province in the form of advance fiscal stabilization payments,
said Trudeau, who spoke at a news conference with Alberta
Premier Rachel Notley.
"We know these are challenging times for Alberta and
Albertans, and I reiterate that the government of Canada is
committed to being there for the people of this province," he
said.
Trudeau said that he and Notley agreed Canada must get
Alberta's resources to market in responsible and sustainable
ways, but he stopped short of stating his government would back
TransCanada's Corp's Energy East pipeline project, in
the event that it clears the National Energy Board's review.
Energy East, which would take up to 1.1 million barrels of
oil per day from Alberta and Saskatchewan to Canada's east
coast, faces increasing problems as environmental and aboriginal
groups ramp up protests.
Last month, the influential mayor of Montreal and leaders
representing 81 nearby municipalities said that they opposed the
project because of environmental and economic concerns.
TransCanada and Alberta's landlocked oil sands industry are
looking to it to reach international markets after President
Barack Obama rejected TransCanada's Keystone XL pipeline project
to the United States last year.
Trudeau blamed the lack of movement on pipeline projects on
his predecessor Stephen Harper's Conservative government, which
had been in power for nearly a decade before Trudeau took office
in late 2015.
The Conservatives had argued strongly in favour of Keystone
XL, but Trudeau said their approach had marginalized community
concerns and ignored environmental science, leading to a lack of
headway on pipeline projects.
"A responsible government is a referee that ensures a level
playing field so that everyone understands what is going on, and
is not simply a cheerleader for projects because cheerleaders do
not score goals, and for 10 years nothing got built," he said.
(Reporting by Nia Williams and Euan Rocha; Editing by Sandra
Maler and Andrew Hay)