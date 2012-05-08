CALGARY, Alberta May 8 Alberta's newly elected
premier, Alison Redford, named her new cabinet in Canada's
biggest energy-producing province on Tuesday, appointing a
veteran legislator as finance minister and a former health care
administrator to the all-important energy portfolio.
Redford, whose Progressive Conservative party won last
month's provincial election in a surprise upset, appointed
former agriculture and education minister Doug Horner as
minister of finance, charged with wrestling down a large budget
deficit.
Ken Hughes, who was chairman of Alberta Health Services
until leaving the post to run as a candidate, is energy
minister. Diana McQueen retains her post as environment and
sustainable resource development minister.