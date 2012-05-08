* Doug Horner gets finance, treasury board president
* Hughes named to energy, McQueen keeps environment
* Government looks to cut deficit by 2013-14
CALGARY, Alberta, May 8 Newly elected Alberta
Premier Alison Redford named her cabinet on Tuesday, appointing
a veteran legislator as finance minister of Canada's biggest
energy-producing province and a former health care administrator
to the all-important energy portfolio.
Redford, whose Progressive Conservative Party won last
month's provincial election in an upset result, has promised to
eliminate the government's budget deficit by 2013-14 while
maintaining spending on such big-ticket items as health care and
education. The budget shortfall was last pegged at C$866 million
($865 million).
Among key appointments, Redford named former agriculture and
education minister Doug Horner as minister of finance, charged
with wrestling down the deficit. Horner also retains his post as
president of the treasury board.
Ken Hughes, who was chairman of the authority in charge of
the province's hospitals and clinics until leaving the post to
run as a candidate in the April election, is energy minister.
Diana McQueen retains her post as environment and sustainable
resource development minister.
Alberta's oil sands are the third-largest oil reserve in the
world, and about a third of the government's revenues are
derived from the oil and gas industry.
Thomas Lukazsuk was named deputy premier, and will also
chair a new operations policy committee.