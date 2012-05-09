* Alberta says EU data needs to account for flaring

* Acknowledges oil sands crude emits 10 to 12 pct more GHGs

CALGARY, Alberta May 9 Before it brands oil from Canada's oil sands as dirty, the European Union should try to get more accurate data on how much greenhouse gas is released from the crude oil that Europe consumes, the government of the Canadian province of Alberta said on Wednesday.

Continuing its attack on a now-stalled EU measure that would brand Alberta tar-sands crudes as highly polluting, the provincial government released a commissioned study that found there was little reliable data available on just how much carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases were produced from the crude oils used in Europe.

Alberta, whose tar sands are the world's third-largest crude reserve, and the Canadian government have lobbied hard against the EU's so-called Fuel Quality Directive (FQD) aimed at cutting the carbon intensity of European transportation fuels.

The EU measure would have branded Alberta tar sands crudes as "highly polluting", a label that the provincial government considers discriminatory and one that could be a threat to Canadian plans to begin exporting oil to markets beyond the United States.

While admitting that oil sands crudes likely emit 10 to 12 percent more greenhouse gases than the conventional crudes used in Europe, the Alberta study found little reliable data on the flaring or venting of natural gas associated with oil production in countries that export oil to Europe.

Burning the gas or releasing it directly into the atmosphere vastly increases greenhouse gas emissions associated with crude production and refining. Without accurate data on the practice, Alberta officials said the EU cannot make sound estimates on how polluting the fuels they import are. Alberta monitors flaring and makes its data public.

"The greenhouse gas emissions (figure) the FQD uses right now is understated for the crudes that (Europe) currently consumes," Christopher Holly, branch head, research and technology for Alberta's Energy Department, said on a conference call. "If you begin to look at what would be reasonable ... assumptions on flaring and venting you may actually have crudes being consumed in the EU that have higher greenhouse gas emissions than a lot of our crudes."

The EU ranking system assigns tar sands a default greenhouse gas value of 107 grams of carbon per megajoule, informing buyers it has more impact on the climate than conventional crude with 87.5 grams, EU sources have said.

In February the EU postponed making a final ruling whether to label oil sands crudes as highly polluting until 2013. (Reporting by Scott Haggett; Editing by Peter Galloway)