* 2012-13 deficit forecast at C$3.5 bln-C$4 bln
* Managers face salary freeze
* C$600 mln in savings identified
By Jeffrey Jones
CALGARY, Alberta, Feb 19 Alberta's current-year
deficit may balloon to as much as C$4 billion ($4 billion), more
than four times the initial forecast, due to a deep discount on
the Western Canadian province's oil and the strong Canadian
dollar, the government said on Tuesday.
In its third-quarter update, the Conservative government of
Premier Alison Redford said the 2012-13 deficit could be C$3.5
billion to C$4 billion, compared with an initial budget
projection of C$886 million. The forecast has increased
throughout this year.
Resource revenue was C$2.4 billion less than expected over
the first nine months of this year, it said.
Redford has already warned that the next budget, due March
7, will be a tough one due to an expected C$6 billion shortfall
in energy revenues because Alberta's oil sands-derived crude
sells for much less than U.S. benchmark oil.
The government in the province of 3.8 million people derives
nearly a third of its revenue from the energy sector in the form
of royalties and land sales.
It made the first of what is expected to be several spending
cuts, freezing public-sector managers' salaries for three years
to save C$54 million.
It said it also identified C$600 million in savings
throughout its ministries, with spending in the health and
agriculture departments to take the biggest hits.
In recent months, a combination of growing production and
limited pipeline space has pushed the value of Alberta's heavy
crude to around $40 a barrel under West Texas Intermediate and
created what Redford has termed the "bitumen bubble."
That puts the oil at less than half the price of a barrel of
international benchmark Brent.
"As a landlocked province with limited access to markets for
our oil resources, Alberta is continuing to face serious
challenges to our bottom line," Finance Minister Doug Horner
said in a statement. "The upcoming provincial budget focuses on
making the tough but thoughtful decisions necessary to allow the
province to continue to deliver on its priorities."
Redford is a staunch supporter of major pipeline proposals,
such as TransCanada Corp's Keystone XL to U.S. markets
and Enbridge Inc's Northern Gateway to the Pacific
Coast, both of which are proposed partly to bring higher prices
for Alberta's oil.
With those developments bogged down in the regulatory
process, she has recently worked to get other Canadian premiers
to support a multibillion-dollar proposal to move the crude to
the country's east coast.
Meanwhile, opposition politicians and other critics have
pilloried the Redford government for keeping Alberta's fortunes
so closely tied to the swings in oil markets.
Despite the oil-price problems, 55,000 net jobs were created
in 2012, a 2.7 percent increase and more than any other Canadian
province, the government said.