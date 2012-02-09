CALGARY, Alberta Feb 9 The Canadian province of Alberta, the largest oil exporter to the United States, said on Thursday it expects to post a smaller budget deficit in the upcoming fiscal year as economic growth boosts its take from taxes.

The first budget under new Premier Alison Redford, expected to be the basis of her Progressive Conservative party's platform for a spring election, called for a deficit of C$886 million ($886.00 million) for the 2012-2013 fiscal year that begins April 1, down from a forecast of a C$1.32 billion shortfall for the current year.

Finance Minister Ron Liepert credited a rising contribution from taxes as the provincial economy posts strong growth, as well as higher transfers from the federal government and better investment for the narrowing deficit.

The province expects to balance the budget in the following fiscal year.