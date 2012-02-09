CALGARY, Alberta Feb 9 The Canadian
province of Alberta, the largest oil exporter to the United
States, said on Thursday it expects to post a smaller budget
deficit in the upcoming fiscal year as economic growth boosts
its take from taxes.
The first budget under new Premier Alison Redford, expected
to be the basis of her Progressive Conservative party's platform
for a spring election, called for a deficit of C$886 million
($886.00 million) for the 2012-2013 fiscal year that begins
April 1, down from a forecast of a C$1.32 billion shortfall for
the current year.
Finance Minister Ron Liepert credited a rising contribution
from taxes as the provincial economy posts strong growth, as
well as higher transfers from the federal government and better
investment for the narrowing deficit.
The province expects to balance the budget in the following
fiscal year.