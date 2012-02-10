* Alberta finmin foresees high provincial budget surplus
* Says time to consider impact on rest of the country
* Province sees revenue rising on oil sands contribution
CALGARY, Alberta, Feb 10 Alberta Finance
Minister Ron Liepert dangled the prospect of massive budget
surpluses on Friday, a day after delivering what was promised to
be the province's last deficit budget and said the oil-rich
region needs to consider the impact of its prosperity on the
rest of the country.
In a speech to a Calgary business audience, Liepert said
strong oil prices and an expected rise in output from the oil
sands will swell the provincial treasury, leaving the government
with multibillion-dollar budget surpluses that may attract the
attention of less-prosperous governments.
"If we start to run surpluses that run into the double
digits (billions of dollars) we're going to have a big problem
federally," he said.
Liepert, who will not run in a provincial election expected
this spring, said he expects the province's wealth, if his
forecast holds, will cause tensions with the rest of Canada but
did not say what he thinks Alberta and other governments should
do to alleviate the possible friction.
"I think its something we should start to think about," he
told reporters. "I don't want to leave the impression that it's
around the corner, but stuff happens fast ... We have to talk
about savings and how to, I would say, contribute back (to the
rest of the country)."
The minister's expectation for ballooning provincial
revenues comes on burgeoning income from oil sands producers,
who are set to nearly double production from the world's third
largest crude reserve to 3 million barrels per day in 2020.
In his budget for the 2012-13 fiscal year, Liepert forecast
the province would run a C$886 million ($886 million) deficit,
its fifth-straight shortfall. But he said the province would
report a C$952 million surplus the following year, rising to
C$5.2 billion in 2014-15, the end of his forecast period.
Most of the revenue growth will come on a rising
contribution from the energy sector. Royalties from oil sands
producers are expected to rise from a forecast C$4.36 billion in
the upcoming fiscal year beginning April 1, to C$9.9 billion in
2014-15, according to budget documents.
Liepert said that as production continues to rise past his
forecast period, surpluses will also increase on climbing oil
sands production and his government's plan to restrain the
growth of its spending.