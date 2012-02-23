* Alberta to proceed with two 500 KV power lines
* Project first proposed in 2003
* Gov't to examine ways to mitigate costs to customers
CALGARY, Alberta, Feb 23 Alberta will
proceed with the construction of two major north-south
electricity transmission lines, the province's government
announced on Thursday, nine years after the controversial C$3
billion ($3 billion) project was first proposed.
The two 500-kilovolt direct-current lines will carry power
from coal-fired generating stations near Edmonton to the
province's rapidly growing southern region, which includes the
city of Calgary.
Construction of the lines has been stalled by opposition
from landholders along the route and critics who argued that
costs were too high and options like locally sited natural-gas
turbines were better alternatives.
However a panel commissioned by Premier Alison Redford
concluded last week that the lines were needed to support the
growth of the southern part of the province.
"Our decision to proceed with strengthening the backbone of
the transmission grid will ensure we can power our economy for
the foreseeable future," Ted Morton, the province's energy
minister, said in a statement.
Morton said the government will look for ways to mitigate
the cost of the new lines for industrial and residential users.
Currently, the new infrastructure is expected to add C$3 a month
to residential power bills while industrial customers will pay
an additional $3.75 per megawatt hour.
The government did not say when it expected construction of
the lines to be complete.
(Reporting by Scott Haggett; editing by Rob Wilson)