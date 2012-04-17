* Alberta election a fight between two right-wing parties
By Scott Haggett
CALGARY, Alberta, April 17 Buoyed by lingering
resentment against an entrenched government hit by a series of
petty scandals, Alberta's upstart Wildrose party looks set to
take Canada's most conservative province even further to the
right.
Led by 41-year-old Danielle Smith, a charismatic former
journalist with ties to the Reform movement that launched the
political career of Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper,
Wildrose has moved past its roots as a minor protest party with
into a big-tent par t y that has garnered wide support in advance
of elections scheduled for April 23.
With a platform that includes paying voters a slice of the
government's take from the oil industry and a promise not to
raise taxes, Wildrose has taken a strong lead in the polls over
rookie Premier Alison Redford's Progressive Conservatives and
has polarized the province's politics in the process.
"People are increasingly looking at this (election) as a
referendum on whether it's the PCs or Wildrose," said Bruce
Cameron, president of polling firm Return on Insight. "The
Wildrose have run a good campaign and increased Danielle Smith's
popularity and, in contrast, the Conservatives have run a
perplexing campaign."
Elections in Alberta, a province that is the largest source
of U.S. oil imports, have mostly been a cakewalk for the
Progressive Conservatives since 1971.
But a series of petty scandals - most recently a scheme that
saw members of the legislature receive C$1,000 per month for
sitting on a committee that held no meetings - has soured many
voters.
Rather than turning to the centrist Liberals, the
traditional opposition party in the province, Alberta voters are
now deciding how right wing they want their government to be.
Wildrose, with just four seats in the provincial legislature,
suddenly has a shot at power.
According to polls, Wildrose has held a steady lead over the
Progressive Conservatives for the past few weeks, with the most
recent, released Monday, pegging the lead at seven percentage
points, enough to form a majority government.
Smith promises to send as much as $300 to every Albertan by
2015 from the province's oil and gas revenue. She also says
Wildrose will slash legislators' pay, improve wait times in
hospital emergency rooms and eliminate school fees.
"This is largely a civil war," said Peter McCormick, a
political science professor at the University of Lethbridge in
the south of the province. "Most of the people who are about to
vote Wildrose in enormous numbers are people who used to vote
Conservative in enormous numbers."
Named for Alberta's official flower, Wildrose was formed in
2008 through the merger of two minor parties. Smith a former
property-rights advocate, editorial writer and current-affairs
television show host, took over in 2009 and received support
from the energy industry as it looked for a champion to fight
royalty increases proposed by then-Premier Ed Stelmach.
A promise to boost the government's take from oil and gas
production in the province was popular with voters, who gave
Stelmach's Progressive Conservatives the largest majority in
Alberta's history in 2008. But the promise was bitterly opposed
by the oil industry.
Encana Corp, Canadian Natural Resources Ltd
and other oil companies threatened to cut investment in
the province because of the hikes. In 2010, the fierce
opposition forced the government to scale back its plan.
Analysts compare the swift rise of Wildrose to the surge of
the conservative Tea Party movement in the United States and the
camera-friendly Smith has drawn comparisons to Sarah Palin, the
2008 Republican vice-presidential candidate, who has since
emerged as one of the movement's most influential voices.
But while Wildrose and the Tea Party share a distrust of big
government, high taxes and entrenched interests, many observers
says the analogy ends there and that Wildrose owes its start to
the political reform movements that periodically sweep Alberta.
Indeed, the last such movement produced what is now the
governing federal Conservative party.
In addition, Smith calls herself a libertarian with no
interest in the social conservative views that are hallmarks of
the Tea Party movement.
"Critics of Wildrose like to claim that Danielle Smith is
the Sarah Palin of Alberta," said Duane Bratt, a political
science professor at Mount Royal University in Calgary. "That's
just garbage. Would the Tea Party support a pro-choice, pro-gay
rights leader?"
Smith has promised Wildrose will steer clear of legislating
on moral issues such as abortion and gay marriage if it wins
power. But the Progressive Conservatives have made hay with
incidents that show some Wildrose candidates taking a harder
stance.
Last week, reporters came across a year-old blog entry
written by a Wildrose candidate and Protestant pastor that
disparaged homosexuals and called public education "godless".
Other candidates have been vocal opponents of gay marriage.
Gay marriage has been legal across Canada since 2005 and the
federal government says it has no plans to tamper with that.
Cameron said fears that a Wildrose government may be tempted
to abandon Smith's pledge and legislate on moral issues may be
behind the collapse of support for the Liberals in Calgary as
voters decide they must support the Progressive Conservatives to
keep Wildrose out of power.
"The issue is just getting going," Cameron said. "One
intemperate remark by some Wildrose candidate might be
dismissable. But when it speaks to 'What is this party all about
and what kinds of people will be in government in a position of
power?' I think many Albertans are starting to think about that
more carefully."