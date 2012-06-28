* Sees C$23 million deficit in FY2011-2012
* Deficit less than February's C$1.32 bln forecast
* Revenues climbed on oil royalties, lease sales
CALGARY, Alberta, June 28 The Canadian province
of Alberta came close to running a budget surplus in the last
fiscal year, posting a much smaller than expected deficit of
C$23 million ($22.3 million) due to strong petroleum lease sales
and higher than expected royalties from the oil and gas
industry.
The province, the largest oil exporter to the United States,
said revenue in the fiscal year that ended March 31 rose to
C$39.2 billion, up C$3.6 billion from initial expectations,
boosted by higher than expected oil prices.
Alberta, the only Canadian province or territory that has no
public debt, said its gross domestic product rose 5 percent last
year.
"Our economy is strong and our bottom line is healthy," Doug
Horner, the province's finance minister, said in a statement.
"That said, we are not immune to the effects of global economic
uncertainty. Fluctuating oil prices and exchange rates, along
with general market volatility are a cause for concern."
Expenses last year were $39.3 billion, C$300 million higher
than forecast.
In February, Alberta Premier Alison Redford estimated a
budget shortfall of C$1.32 billion for the last fiscal year, but
oil prices, forecast to average $89.40 a barrel over the year,
in fact averaged $97.93 a barrel.
She also forecast a deficit of C$886 million for the current
fiscal year.