CALGARY, Alberta, Nov 21 The Canadian province
of Alberta, home to much of the country's oil production,
forecast on Monday that its budget deficit for the current year
will be lower than first expected due to strong sales of oil
exploration lands but higher than its first-quarter estimate.
In its second-quarter update on the budget, the province
forecast it will post a C$3.1 billion ($2.98 billion) deficit
for the 2011-12 fiscal year, down C$341 million from the
estimate in its budget documents, but well above the C$1.3
billion deficit it projected in its first-quarter update.
The forecast is the first made under new Premier Alison
Redford, who took over leadership of the governing Progressive
Conservative Party in October and pledged higher education
spending.
It was also the first budget update delivered by Finance
Minister Ron Liepert, who was shifted from the energy portfolio
when Redford shuffled her cabinet.
The government said revenues for the year are now estimated
to be C$38.3 billion. That's C$2.7 billion higher than its
budget outlook, but C$2.3 billion lower than its first-quarter
projection as the European debt crisis has roiled markets and
cut oil prices.
"By the time the first quarter had been tabulated, oil
prices had dropped and the market had significantly dropped,"
Liepert told reporters. "The criticism at that time was the
first quarter (outlook) was too optimistic."
Alberta relies on royalties from oil and gas production and
revenue from land leases for nearly a quarter of its revenue.
The province said it expects its revenue from nonrenewable
resources to be C$10.14 billion, 22 percent higher that its
budget estimate of C$8.32 billion, mostly due to strong land
sales.
($1=$1.04 Canadian)
