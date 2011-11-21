CALGARY, Alberta Nov 21 The Canadian province
of Alberta, home to much of the country's oil production, said
on Monday its budget deficit for the current year will be lower
than initially expected due to strong sales of oil exploration
lands but higher than its first-quarter projection.
In its second-quarter update on its budget forecast, the
province estimated it will post a C$3.1 billion ($2.98 billion)
deficit, down C$341 million from the estimate in its budget
documents but well above the C$1.3 billion deficit it projected
in its first quarter update.
The province said revenues for the fiscal year are now
estimated to be C$38.3 billion. That's C$2.7 billion higher
than its budget outlook but C$2.3 billion under it first
quarter projection.
($1=$1.04 Canadian)
(Reporting by Scott Haggett; editing by Peter Galloway)