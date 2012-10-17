CALGARY, Alberta Oct 17 The Alberta government
said on Wednesday it is creating an arms-length scientific
agency to monitor the environmental impacts of oil sands
production as the industry seeks to expand its markets into
regions that are increasingly wary of the process.
The Conservative government of Premier Alison Redford said
the body will focus on what should be monitored as well methods
and locations, following a series of previous scientific studies
and government reports that have suggested the Lower Athabasca
area of northern Alberta needs to be more closely scrutinized.
"This will include integrated and coordinated monitoring of
land, air, water and biodiversity," the government said in a
statement.
The Alberta oil sands are the world's third-largest crude
source, but development requires intrusive methods to extract
and process the extra-heavy oil, including open pits,
steam-injection and processing plants that are carbon-intensive.
Environmental groups have for years campaigned to limit
production, and efforts have extended into opposing pipelines to
export the crude, such as TransCanada Corp's proposed
Keystone XL line to Texas.
A management board that was appointed by Alberta environment
Minister Diana McQueen will now decide how the agency will
operate and how it will be funded.
The government said the region will still be monitored
through a joint federal-provincial program, in operation since
February, until the new agency is set up.