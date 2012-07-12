* Pressure on gov't increases with Alberta, Michigan spills
* Energy minister does not tip hand on inquiry
CALGARY, Alberta, July 12 Fifty-four advocacy
groups, from environmentalists to landowners to aboriginal
nations, called on the Alberta government on Thursday to launch
an independent inquiry into the safety of pipelines in the
Western Canadian province in response to oil spills at home and
in the United States.
In an open letter to Alberta Premier Alison Redford, the
groups demanded a speedy investigation into pipeline integrity
so people in the country's largest oil-producing region can be
assured that their communities and drinking water are safe.
"The time for leadership on pipeline safety is now, and the
first step must be an independent pipeline safety review, said
the coalition, which includes groups such as Alberta Landowners
Council, Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation and Environmental
Defence.
The letter ratchets up the pressure on Redford and her
government, major supporters of the province's oil industry, in
the same week as the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board
sharply criticized Calgary-based Enbridge Inc for a
breakdowns in safety measures that led to a damaging 2010
pipeline rupture and oil spill in Michigan.
Last month in Alberta, pipelines owned by Enbridge and
Plains All American ruptured and spilled crude into
lands and rivers in separate incidents.
The controversy comes at an awkward time for Alberta as its
energy sector seeks to access lucrative new international
markets with its oil sands-derived crude via pipelines to the
Pacific Coast and Texas planned by Enbridge and TransCanada Corp
. The multibillion-dollar proposals face opposition from
environmentalists and others.
The 54 groups said Albertans could not wait until another
spill occurs for a review to start. They pointed out that the
Alberta Energy Resources Conservation Board, the energy
regulatory, exceeded its target in 2011 with 155 pipeline
infractions.
Ken Hughes, Alberta's energy minister, declined to say
whether an independent inquiry is a possibility, saying he was
still weighing his options.
"I'm going to be seeking advice from my officials and from
the industry on what is the best way to approach this, because I
think everybody recognizes that this is an exceedingly important
time in the life of the pipeline industry, and I'm going to be
conveying that message very clearly to the industry," Hughes
told reporters after giving a speech to the TD Securities Energy
Conference.