CALGARY, Alberta, June 11 The Canadian province of Alberta, the largest source of U.S. oil imports, will probably run a deficit of around C$5 billion ($4.1 billion) in the current fiscal year as low oil prices continue to cut into its revenue, the province's new finance minister said on Thursday.

Joe Ceci, a former Calgary city councillor appointed as finance minister last month after the leftist New Democrats ended 44-year of Conservative rule, said he expected the province's deficit to be close to the C$5 billion projected in the previous government's last budget.

