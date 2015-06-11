GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks fall, gold and yen rise amid political uncertainty
* Emerging markets continue upward with oil, commodities rise (Updates to European market close)
CALGARY, Alberta, June 11 The Canadian province of Alberta, the largest source of U.S. oil imports, will probably run a deficit of around C$5 billion ($4.1 billion) in the current fiscal year as low oil prices continue to cut into its revenue, the province's new finance minister said on Thursday.
Joe Ceci, a former Calgary city councillor appointed as finance minister last month after the leftist New Democrats ended 44-year of Conservative rule, said he expected the province's deficit to be close to the C$5 billion projected in the previous government's last budget.
($1 = 1.2276 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Scott Haggett; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
* Emerging markets continue upward with oil, commodities rise (Updates to European market close)
May 11 A federal judge on Thursday granted final approval to a plan for Volkswagen AG to pay at least $1.22 billion to fix or buy back nearly 80,000 3.0-liter vehicles in the United States linked to the German automaker's diesel emissions cheating scandal.