CALGARY, Alberta, Sept 26 Jim Prentice, the one-time federal minister and investment banker sworn in as premier of Alberta earlier this month, said on Friday the Canadian province must secure new oil-export pipelines to ensure the growth of its oil sands sector.

In an interview, Prentice said Alberta, which produces more than three million barrels of oil per day, would strongly back more pipeline projects to ship its crude overseas and minimize its reliance on the U.S. market, where Western Canada crude trades at a discount. New pipelines would also draw more investment in Alberta's oil sands, he added.

"If we don't achieve global access, we won't achieve global prices," Prentice said in an interview with Reuters. "If we don't secure global prices, we are going to continue to be a discount supplier of energy."

Prentice spoke a day after Norway's Statoil ASA said it would delay a 40,000 barrel-per-day oil sands project because of rising costs and limited pipeline space.

Prentice, 58, took over as premier after winning the leadership of Alberta's ruling Progressive Conservative party on Sept. 6. He replaced Allison Redford, who resigned following a caucus revolt and a series of spending scandals.

Prentice, a former federal environment minister, says he will focus on the same themes he touted during his four years as a cabinet minister in Prime Minister Stephen Harper's federal government and as vice-chairman of CIBC, Canada's fifth-largest bank: Keep the energy industry competitive while improving the environment and mending relations with aboriginal communities.

But central among his priorities will be pushing for tidewater access to Canada's West Coast for Alberta's oil producers.

Enbridge Inc's contentious Northern Gateway project from Alberta to Kitimat on British Columbia's northern coast has been approved by the federal government, but the project is opposed by aboriginal communities, environmental groups and B.C. Premier Christy Clark's government.

"We need to access west coast tidewater to realize a competitive advantage, which is the Asia-Pacific basin," he said. "If we do that, we have the supply (so that) Alberta crude could become the benchmark standard in the basin. But we need pipelines and port facilities."

He also wants to see TransCanada Corp's Keystone XL oil pipeline approved by the U.S. government. Alberta is the biggest source of crude exports to the United States, but the Obama Administration has delayed approval for six years, and Prentice said he is not sure if a decision is near.

"It remains to be seen if (Obama) approves it or not, or whether he leaves it for the next president to deal with." (Reporting by Scott Haggett; Editing by Ken Wills)