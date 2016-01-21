TORONTO Jan 21 DBRS cut its ratings trend for
Alberta to negative from stable on Thursday, just three days
after a similar move by rival ratings agency Moody's, in another
sign of the strain that sinking oil prices have put on the
Canadian province's finances.
Toronto-based DBRS, which also affirmed Alberta's AAA
rating, said the move reflected its expectation "that the
continued weakness in oil prices will contribute to a material
erosion in the province's fiscal performance and accumulation of
debt."
The decision comes as oil prices slump to a 2003 low below
$28 per barrel.
Alberta's left-leaning New Democratic government in October
forecast it would post a C$6.1 billion ($4.23 billion) deficit
this fiscal year and borrow heavily to fund infrastructure.
Alberta Finance Minister Joe Ceci said in a statement after
the DBRS move that the province will limit its debt to 15
percent of gross domestic product but still spend to help absorb
the shock of volatile commodity prices.
"While we don't control oil prices, we do control our
response. Our government will work to find efficiencies, but we
will not make reckless cuts that would simply make a bad
situation worse," he said in a statement.
($1 = 1.4415 Canadian dollars)
