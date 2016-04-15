(Corrects rating to AA (high) from AA)
By Nia Williams
CALGARY, Alberta, April 15 Ratings agency DBRS
downgraded the Canadian oil-producing province of Alberta one
notch to AA (high) on Friday, a day after the provincial
government forecast a budget deficit of C$10.4 billion ($8.10
billion) this fiscal year.
The province has seen its economy hammered by the global
crude oil price slump and DBRS placed Alberta on a negative
outlook in January, citing mounting debt and poor fiscal
performance as a result of weak oil prices.
In a statement, the ratings agency said the 2016-17 budget
confirmed a significant fiscal shortfall, magnified by the
government's reluctance to rein in spending or adjust taxation
levels and a sizeable capital plan.
"While DBRS acknowledges that the pace of debt growth is
somewhat slower than what was anticipated in January 2016, the
debt burden is still expected to rise beyond a level considered
acceptable for the previous AAA rating," the agency said.
Alberta's left-leaning NDP government expects the
once-booming province to be C$57.6 billion in debt by 2019,
while finance minister Joe Ceci said Alberta could run deficits
until 2024.
Ceci described the DBRS downgrade as a "disappointment" but
reiterated the government's commitment to maintaining funding
for public services and infrastructure spending to spur growth.
The province is home to Canada's vast oil sands and is the
No. 1 exporter of crude to the United States but the government
expects oil and gas revenues this year to be almost 90 percent
lower than 2014.
Earlier this month the Canadian Association of Petroleum
Producers said capital investment in the industry has dropped
C$50 billion in two years and more than 100,000 oil and gas
workers have been laid off.
Moody's ratings agency maintained its 'Aaa negative' rating
for Alberta following the budget, but warned the projected debt
burden was high for an oil-dependent regional government.
"The significant upcoming deficits, reflecting Alberta's
weakened fiscal circumstances, and rising debt levels are credit
negative for the province and will exert growing pressure on its
rating," said Adam Hardi, lead analyst for Alberta.
The opposition Wildrose party said the DBRS downgrade and
Moody's warning were a sign the NDP government should reverse
its spending plans.
($1 = 1.2840 Canadian dollars)
