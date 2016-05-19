(Adds comment from finance minister, details from S&P, oil
prices)
By Eric M. Johnson
CALGARY, Alberta May 19 S&P lowered its debt
rating for Alberta To 'AA' From 'AA+' on Thursday, the latest
ratings agency to downgrade the Canadian province that has
struggled with the impact of tumbling oil prices.
The agency, which kept its negative outlook on Alberta, said
the downgrade reflects the province's very weak budgetary
performance and high debt burden, which it expects to "increase
rapidly" over the next three fiscal years.
"The negative outlook reflects continuing uncertainty about
the province's willingness to take additional fiscal measures to
improve its structural budget shortfalls within the next two
years," S&P said in a statement.
The one-notch downgrade comes as the province battles a
wildfire that has blackened more than 505,000 hectares (1950
square miles) and caused a cut of a million barrels a day in
Canadian oil output.
It also comes a month after Alberta's left-leaning NDP
government said it expects the once-booming province to be
C$57.6 billion ($43.99 billion) in debt by 2019, while Finance
Minister Joe Ceci said Alberta could run deficits until 2024.
Alberta, home to Canada's oil sands and the No. 1 exporter
of crude to the United States, has been hammered by a plunge in
prices to around $48 a barrel from $105 in mid-2014.
The provincial government said it expects oil and gas
revenue this year to be almost 90 percent lower than 2014.
In April, the Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers
said capital investment in the industry has dropped C$50 billion
in two years and more than 100,000 oil and gas workers have been
laid off.
Also in April, both Moody's and Dominion Bond Rating Service
downgraded the province, citing its worsening fiscal position
and resulting rapid rise in debt. Standard & Poor's stripped
Alberta of its AAA credit rating in December.
Ceci, the finance minister, said on Thursday that the
government would not consider boosting revenue with a new sales
tax, and was going to "stick with its plan" of working to
diversify the economy beyond oil and gas, and to build
infrastructure.
"What will help our financial position in the long term is a
better economy," Ceci told reporters.
($1 = 1.31 Canadian dollars)
