(Adds comment from the Canadian Association of Petroleum
Producers)
By Nia Williams and Scott Haggett
CALGARY, Alberta, June 26 A review of royalties
paid by Alberta's oil and gas industry will be finished by
year-end, the government of Canada's largest oil-producing
province said Friday, making good on an election promise to
reassess how fairly resource revenues are divided up.
Environment Minister Margaret McCuaig-Boyd said Dave Mowat,
chief executive of provincially owned financial services agency
ATB Financial, will lead the review.
The left-leaning New Democratic Party (NDP) government's
pledge to review royalties has unsettled many energy companies,
which have warned uncertainty about higher costs could lead to
capital flight and stall project development.
Alberta, home to Canada's vast oil sands and the largest
source of U.S. crude imports, is already reeling from a global
crude price slump that pushed companies to slash capital
spending and lay off thousands of workers.
McCuaig-Boyd said any changes to royalties would only come
after consultation with all Albertans, and that the government
will consider the review panel's recommendations but not be
bound by them.
Producers have been keen for clarity on the review and
Friday's announcement sets out a timetable.
"They (industry) don't want us to lag too long because they
want to have a sense of stability moving forward and what the
whole picture is going to look like," McCuaig-Boyd said.
The terms for the royalty review have not yet been set, but
Mowat said he would begin by recruiting additional panel
members.
The energy industry, which dominates Alberta's economy, is
also wary of the costs of a new carbon levy announced by the
government on Thursday after it had already boosted corporate
taxes. The industry says the measures will add about C$800
million ($647 million) to costs over the next two years.
"The cost of new government policies is adding to the
growing concern about the future competitiveness of our
industry," said Tim McMillan, president of the Canadian
Association of Petroleum Producers.
Alberta's royalty rates can now vary between 5 and 40
percent depending on factors that include type of development,
oil prices, crude volumes, well depths and speed of cost
recovery.
A 2007 royalty review by the Progressive Conservative
government of the time resulted in land-sales revenues falling,
a drop in the Alberta drilling rig count, and the Canadian
energy index underperforming its U.S. counterpart, according to
data from AltaCorp Capital.
The NDP won a surprise election victory in Alberta last
month, ending 44 years of Conservative rule.
($1=$1.24 Canadian)
(Reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by Peter Galloway)