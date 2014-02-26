CALGARY, Alberta Feb 26 The Canadian province
of Alberta, the largest source of U.S. oil imports, said on
Wednesday it ran a C$1.2 billion operating surplus over the
first three quarters of the current fiscal year.
Doug Horner, the province's finance minister, said the
province's C$30.8 billion ($27.7 billion) in revenue over the
period was C$2.7 billion higher than expected due to strong
energy prices and higher investment income.
Operating expenses, at C$29.6 billion for the first three
quarters of the 2013/2014 fiscal year, were C$1.1 billion over
the government's projections in the last budget as it boosted
spending on health care and other social programs.
The province, which separates its operating budget from its
capital spending budget, said it borrowed C$2.7 billion over the
nine-month period to fund capital projects.