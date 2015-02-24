BRIEF-AmpliPhi Biosciences prices 6.9 mln shares of its common stock at $1.50/shr
* AmpliPhi Biosciences announces pricing of $10.4 million underwritten public offering of common stock and common warrants
CALGARY, Alberta Feb 24 Canada's province of Alberta, the largest oil exporter to the United States, said on Tuesday it still expects to end the current fiscal year with a budget surplus but warned the full impact of lower crude prices won't be felt until the next fiscal year.
The province said it expects to post a C$465 million ($368.9 million) budget surplus for the 2014/2015 fiscal year that ends on March 31. That is down from an initial budget estimate of C$1.09 billion.
While expected revenue of C$44.75 billion is nearly C$400 million higher than its budget forecast on a higher take from personal and corporate taxes, payments from the non-renewable resource sector are C$503 million less than expected due to lower oil prices . ($1 = C$1.2605) (Reporting by Scott Haggett; Editing by James Dalgleish)
* AmpliPhi Biosciences announces pricing of $10.4 million underwritten public offering of common stock and common warrants
YOKOHAMA, Japan, May 5 Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Friday the yen was a "stable" currency and could contribute to promoting financial stability in Asia.