TORONTO Jan 24 An American Air plane was
diverted to an airport in eastern Canada on Sunday after hitting
heavy turbulence which led to injuries, an airport spokeswoman
said.
The flight, which was bound for Milan from Miami, with 203
people on board landed at St. John's, Newfoundland, airport at
around 8:30 p.m. EST and was met by emergency vehicles and
ambulances.
"They had experienced some turbulence which resulted in
injuries so they diverted to (St. John's)," said Sara Norris,
spokeswoman St. John's International Airport.
Norris did not know how many people were injured. Of the 203
people on the flight, 192 are passengers and 11 crew.
