TORONTO Jan 24 An American Air plane was diverted to an airport in eastern Canada on Sunday after hitting heavy turbulence which led to injuries, an airport spokeswoman said.

The flight, which was bound for Milan from Miami, with 203 people on board landed at St. John's, Newfoundland, airport at around 8:30 p.m. EST and was met by emergency vehicles and ambulances.

"They had experienced some turbulence which resulted in injuries so they diverted to (St. John's)," said Sara Norris, spokeswoman St. John's International Airport.

Norris did not know how many people were injured. Of the 203 people on the flight, 192 are passengers and 11 crew. (Writing by Amran Abocar; Editing by Sandra Maler)