(Adds American Airlines statement)
TORONTO Jan 24 An American Airlines passenger
jet was diverted to an airport in eastern Canada on Sunday after
hitting severe turbulence and seven people were taken to
hospital, the airline said.
The flight, which was bound for Milan from Miami, with 203
people on board landed at St. John's, Newfoundland, airport at
around 8:30 p.m. EST and was met by emergency vehicles and
ambulances.
"They had experienced some turbulence which resulted in
injuries so they diverted to (St. John's)," said Sara Norris,
spokeswoman St. John's International Airport.
In an emailed statement, American Airlines said three crew
members and four passengers were taken to hospital "for further
evaluation." It did not comment on the extent of injuries.
The airline said the fasten seatbelts light was on when the
plane hit turbulence.
(Writing by Amran Abocar; Editing by Sandra Maler)