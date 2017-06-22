* reut.rs/2smNC2F
By Ethan Lou
CALGARY, Alberta, June 22 At citizenship
ceremonies across the country, new Canadians began a fresh
chapter in their lives last month in a land they chose for what
they saw as its diversity, safety and opportunity.
"There’s lots of multiculturalism here," said Flor Mejid,
originally from El Salvador, who attended a ceremony in Calgary,
Alberta. "My high school that I went to (in Canada)... there
were students from the Middle East, Asia, Central America, and
they all got along really well."
Mejid was one of 90 people at the ceremony, hailing from 23
countries, who became citizens weeks before Canada celebrates
its 150th anniversary on July 1.
Sajedeh Ghassemi, originally from Iran, attended a ceremony
in Mississauga, just west of Toronto. "I want to have a better
future because as a Middle Eastern woman in my country, I cannot
do a lot of stuff," she said.
Even as the United States under President Donald Trump
becomes more closed off - with a pending ban on visitors from
several Muslim-majority countries and a crackdown on immigration
violations - Canada's arms remain open.
After Trump issued a travel ban order in January, Canadian
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted that his country welcomes
all fleeing war and persecution.
Since January, nearly 3,500 asylum seekers have entered
Canada illegally from the United States. In June, Canada
launched a fast-track visa for highly skilled workers, seeking
to take advantage of the tougher U.S. immigration environment.
"Canada will welcome a target of 300,000 new permanent
residents in 2017," a spokesman for the Immigration, Refugees
and Citizenship Canada federal department said in a statement.
"Planned admissions for resettled refugees in 2017 is 25,000
... Immigration continues to play a key role in contributing to
Canada’s well-being, to our economic prosperity."
During Calgary's ceremony, citizenship Judge Joe Woodward
told the new Canadians of their responsibilities to contribute
to society and "to keep Canada alive."
"When you become a part of Canada, Canada becomes a part of
you," he said.
Yosra Boudhrioua, originally from Tunisia, did not speak
fluent English when she came to Canada in 2012. But five years
later, when she attended the Calgary ceremony, she was
completing a degree to become a teacher.
"It doesn't put you down," she said of Canada's immigration
system, which offers free language classes. "You're always up if
you have the passion."
(To see a related photo essay, click: reut.rs/2smNC2F)
(Reporting by Ethan Lou in Calgary, Alberta; Additional
reporting by Mark Blinch in Mississauga, Ontario; Editing by Dan
Grebler)