Workers stand near the logo of ArcelorMittal, the world's largest producer of steel, at the steel plant in Ghent, Belgium, July 7, 2016. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir/Files

MONTREAL A strike was averted between ArcelorMittal SA and 2,000 workers in the Canadian province of Quebec, after the two sides reached a tentative agreement on Monday morning, the United Steelworkers union said in a news release.

The workers in Northern Quebec will vote on the collective agreement over the next few days, the union said.

(Reporting By Allison Lampert; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)