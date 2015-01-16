(Adds increase of C$400 million in patrol ship budget, details)
By Mike De Souza
OTTAWA Jan 16 Canada has picked Nova Scotia's
Irving Shipbuilding Inc to build at least five Arctic patrol
ships for the country's navy for C$2.3 billion ($1.9 billion)
and has increased the overall program's budget, government
officials said on Friday.
The total budget for building the ships, part of the
government's efforts to exert Canadian sovereignty in the
Arctic, has increased by C$400 million to C$3.5 billion, with
C$1.2 billion of that to be used for such things as
infrastructure, ammunition, administrative costs and final
operating capability.
Irving Shipbuilding President Kevin McCoy said the contract
requires the company deliver at least five ships, but is
designed for it to deliver six if costs are contained.
"This is a new design and class of military ship that will
be constructed in a brand new shipyard," he said. "These things
bring with them risk. This is a fact of life. What we have done
here is try to understand and manage these risks."
He said construction is set to begin later this year and run
to 2022, and estimated the program would create about 1,000
construction jobs.
The 104-meter ships will give the navy new capabilities to
navigate the icy waters of the Arctic and accommodate landings
of helicopters under some conditions.
Canada's parliamentary watchdog warned last October the
government would need to increase the program's budget or
receive fewer ships than planned.
The government had originally estimated it could build six
to eight ships for about C$3.1 billion.
($1=$1.20 Canadian)
