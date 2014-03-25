WASHINGTON, March 25 Logistical challenges to
large-scale sea shipments within the Arctic Circle mean such
trade will not be a near-term rival to existing routes, a senior
Canadian official said on Tuesday.
Insurance companies are beginning to weigh the hazards of
sea traffic across waterways in northern Canada and investors
are mulling the potential using Arctic trade routes, said
Canadian Transportation Minister Lisa Raitt.
"It is not imminent but it is possible," she said in
Washington.
Shippers could trim thousands of miles on voyages between
Asia and Europe if forecasts of melting ice caps are fulfilled
and energy interests are eager to tap a region rich in oil and
gas.
The U.S. Geological Survey estimates that, beneath its
unspoiled natural scenery, the Arctic holds about 13 percent of
the world's undiscovered conventional oil and 30 percent of its
undiscovered natural gas.
But there are considerable challenges to opening a
year-round passage across northern Canada and the dangers of a
drilling mishap are at the forefront of concerns, said Raitt.
"I can tell you, one oil spill or accident in the Arctic is
going to be a visual you do not want," she told a forum
sponsored by the Canadian American Business Council.
Specifically, officials need to help define navigable routes
and decide which ships are fit to move in Arctic waters.
"Bringing those gigantic container ships through areas where
it is shallow, first of all, and there is not a lot of
navigational markers, it is far riskier than other routes," she
said.
Canada is chair of the Arctic Council which coordinates
policy with United States, Russia and Nordic nations.
"I don't think the Panama Canal and the Suez Canal have any
worries in terms of competition with the Northwest passage right
now," Raitt said.
(Reporting By Patrick Rucker; Editing by David Gregorio)