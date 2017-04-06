TORONTO, April 6 A 58-year-old American man was
arrested after airport officials found a "mock improvised
explosive device" in a suitcase on a United Airlines
flight bound for Chicago, Canadian police said on Thursday.
The device was swabbed for explosives and found not to be a
threat to safety, a Peel Regional police spokesman said. The
Chicago O'Hare-bound flight was delayed for hours from its
scheduled 7 a.m. EDT (1100 GMT) departure from Toronto.
The suspect, who was not identified, was held for a bail
hearing on Friday.
